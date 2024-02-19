US Ambassador to SVG H.E Roger Nyhus Presents Credentials

On February 9, 2024, Roger Nyhus, US Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), presented his credentials to H.E. Dame Susan Dougan, GCMG, OBE, Governor General, at Government House.

Ambassador Nyhus also met with top government officials such as Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Keisal Peters.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines established diplomatic relations with the United States of America in 1981, and both countries continue to strengthen their bilateral ties.

Prior to becoming Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Nyhus spent his career promoting American companies in sectors relevant to the region, such as sustainability and energy, aviation, travel and tourism, telecommunications, global health and health care, financial services, global philanthropy, seafood, and the arts. He was previously the founder and CEO of Nyhus Communications, a strategic communications, advocacy, and marketing consulting firm based in Seattle.

Ambassador Nyhus worked as a global counsel to business and government leaders, including Fortune 500 CEOs. Ambassador Nyhus grew up in Westport, Washington, a small fishing community on the Pacific Ocean. He is an enrolled member of the Chinook Indian Nation, and his personal interests include wildlife conservation and arts.

Source : MOFA