Friday, October 13

US army chief wants Telesurtv off the air

Editorial Staff

Yavin Gil, chancellor of Venezuela’s Bolavarian Republic, stated in an X post that US Southern Command Chief Laura Richardson issued a direct threat to Telesurtv.

Telesur is a Latin American terrestrial and satellite news television network based in Caracas, Venezuela, and funded by the governments of Venezuela, Bolivia, Cuba, and Nicaragua.

“Laura Richardson, Chief of US Southern Command, has issued a direct threat to @teleSURtv in an attempt to undermine people’s free access to information.” This is totally unacceptable.”

“We express our solidarity with Telesur workers.” The US has not and will never be able to stifle our voices.”

