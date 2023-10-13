US army chief wants Telesurtv off the air

Yavin Gil, chancellor of Venezuela’s Bolavarian Republic, stated in an X post that US Southern Command Chief Laura Richardson issued a direct threat to Telesurtv.

Telesur is a Latin American terrestrial and satellite news television network based in Caracas, Venezuela, and funded by the governments of Venezuela, Bolivia, Cuba, and Nicaragua.

“Laura Richardson, Chief of US Southern Command, has issued a direct threat to @teleSURtv in an attempt to undermine people’s free access to information.” This is totally unacceptable.”

“We express our solidarity with Telesur workers.” The US has not and will never be able to stifle our voices.”

Chief of the US Southern Command, Laura Richardson, has sent a direct threats to @teleSURtv to try to undermine people's free access to information. This is simply unacceptable. Our solidarity goes to the workers of #Telesur. The US have not been able and will never be able to… https://t.co/qXUfessbWG — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) October 13, 2023