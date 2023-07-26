US Army General Laura Richardson on three day visit to Guyana

General Laura Richardson, chief of the United States Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM), is visiting Guyana to discuss the US defense collaboration with Guyana and Caribbean Community (CARICOM) allies.

According to the US Embassy, Richardson is in Georgetown through Thursday, meeting with officials from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and CARICOM.

The visit coincides with Guyana’s hosting of Tradewinds, a Caribbean-focused multinational exercise aimed at boosting the region’s security capacity, strengthening relationships among participating defense and public security services, fostering international cooperation, and supporting human rights, according to the statement.

During her visit, the US Army General will meet with Brigadier Omar Khan, GDF Chief of Staff, CARICOM Secretary General, Dr Carla Barnett, and Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch, as well as attend Tradewinds events and the closing ceremony.

Richardson recently met with Brigadier Khan in June during the Caribbean Nations Security Conference in Jamaica, when Caribbean leaders discussed climate change and cyber security.

“The United States and Guyana have a longstanding security partnership marked by strong collaboration between SOUTHCOM and the GDF focused on disaster preparedness, humanitarian assistance, maritime security, human rights, professional development, furthering the integration of women in peace, defense, and public-security missions, and countering transnational criminal organizations,” according to the statement.

Source : CMC