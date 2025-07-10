US based DeVry University expands Caribbean initiative

Residents of the Caribbean can now benefit from a transformative new initiative launched earlier this year by U.S.-based DeVry University.

Through the expansion of its Bridge to Brilliance Initiative, DeVry University will offer scholarships and increased access to affordable, high-quality education for eligible learners in the islands.

The announcement was made by Agnam Memeti, Chief Enrollment and Student Support Officer at DeVry.

“Education has the power to transform lives,” said Memeti. “At DeVry, innovation isn’t just about technology—it’s also about breaking down barriers to education.”

Memeti, a longtime advocate for student success, emphasized the importance of online learning and personalized support in preparing students for careers in today’s global economy. He has led critical academic, financial, and career advising initiatives that guide students from application through graduation and beyond.

“We are thrilled to expand our academic offerings to the Gems of the Antilles” Memeti continued. “This initiative reflects our commitment to empowering students and positively impacting communities and workplaces.”

DeVry University’s Caribbean expansion also includes Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The Bridge to Brilliance programme provides flexible online learning options, career-focused education in high-demand fields such as STEM, healthcare, and business, and up to 50% tuition reduction for qualifying students across more than 50 undergraduate and graduate programmes.

Memeti noted that affordability and accessibility remain top priorities for the university. Scholarships such as the International Student Scholarship and the American Pathway for International Scholars Scholarship are available to help reduce tuition costs.

“Flexibility is essential for our online learners,” he added. “Our culture of CARE—providing proactive support and student-focused services—ensures all learners have the guidance they need at every stage of their academic journey.”

As of January 2025, DeVry’s international student body includes hundreds of students from more than 55 countries, including India, Jordan, Mongolia, Nigeria, Armenia, Pakistan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Bangladesh, the Bahamas and Colombia.

Founded in 1931, DeVry University offers undergraduate and graduate programmes both onsite and online in business, healthcare, and technology.