US, Canada recall 5 million bottles of Fabuloso over bacterial concerns

Colgate-Palmolive and the US Consumer Product Safety Commission have recalled certain Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaners owing to a risk of exposure to bacteria.

In a release on its website on February 8, the CPSC said the “recalled products can contain Pseudomonas species bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Pseudomonas fluorescens, which are environmental organisms found widely in soil and water. People with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, or underlying lung conditions who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment.

The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin.”It said people with healthy immune systems are not usually affected by the bacteria.

Fabuloso said it was voluntarily recalling some of its multi-purpose cleaners because a preservative was not added at the intended levels during manufacturing. It said with inadequate preservative, there is a risk of bacteria growth in the recalled products.

The recall, made in co-operation with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, it said, “encompasses 4.9 million bottles produced from December 14, 2022 through January 23, 2023, when the manufacturing issue was corrected. Some 3.9 million of these bottles, or about 80 per cent, were never released for sale.”

In Canada, bottles of the Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 1.65L were recalled.

The recalled products:

The first eight digits of the lot code of the recalled products are 2348US78-2365US78 and 3001US78-3023US78.

Fabuloso Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 22 fluid ounces

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent. 56/128/169 fl oz

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 210 fl oz

Fabuloso Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Lavender Scent, one gallon;

Fabuloso Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 22 fl oz; Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 33.8/56/128/169 fl oz

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 33.8/56/128/169 fl oz

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner Bleach Alternative 2X Concentrated Formula, Spring Fresh Scent, 56 fl oz

Fabuloso Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Ocean Scent, one gallon.

Source : NPR