US & CARICOM strongly condemns attack on Suriname parliament

CARICOM Heads of Government received a report from the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation of Suriname on the ongoing disturbances in that country.

CARICOM reaffirms its support for the democratically elected Government of Suriname under the leadership of President Chandrikapersad Santokhi.

The Heads of Government took note of the unfolding situation in Suriname and strongly condemned the violent attacks on people as well as private and public facilities including the parliament. They recognized the right to freedom of expression, and the right to peaceful protest but expressed the view that there can be no excuse for the use of violence in any type of demonstration.

They affirmed that these actions only serve to undermine the rule of law and the stability of democracies. Furthermore, they threaten the lives and livelihoods of our citizens and are inimical to the interest of our population.

CARICOM stands in solidarity with all law abiding citizens of Suriname and urges all concerned to make every effort to maintain public safety. All efforts must be made to restore calm as a matter of urgency.

US RELEASE BELOW

The United States has condemned yesterday’s attack on the Surinamese National Assembly building and related acts of violence saying they are “an unacceptable assault on democracy”.

In a statement, the US Embassy in Paramaribo said: “We support the right to peaceful protest and respect for the rule of law. The United States remains committed to helping Suriname strengthen its democratic institutions.”

The US Government’s comments follow a statement from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government that expressed solidarity with Santokhi.

Source : CARICOM