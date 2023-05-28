US CBP issues tips ahead of expected increase in Caribbean summer travel

US Customs issues tips for Caribbean summer travel

As this weekend marks the beginning of the summer travel season, the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency’s Caribbean operation has issued travel recommendations ahead of expected increases in international arrivals.

CBP reported that the Memorial Day weekend could see an increase in the number of international arrivals to airports in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands and urged travelers to plan ahead to avoid excessive delays at border control points.

Roberto Vaquero, Director of Field Operations for Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, said, “We ask travelers to be aware and prepared to avoid long lines and inconveniences at the airports.” “CBP officers can inspect you and your personal belongings to enforce our laws and protect legitimate travelers,” he added.

“Have all required travel documents for the country you are visiting, as well as identification for re-entry into the United States,” CBP advised. “Passport papers are mandatory for all international air travel.

“Other options, such as the US passport card, trusted traveler cards, border crossing cards, and permanent resident cards, may be used to enter the United States from Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Bermuda at land or seaports,” the statement continued.

Citizens of countries participating in the US Visa Waiver Program were also reminded to travel with their approved Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA), which they must present to CBP officials prior to boarding.

“On arrival at CBP processing, declare everything you’re bringing from abroad, even if it was purchased in a duty-free shop,” CBP instructed. “Be aware that items purchased overseas for personal use or as gifts may qualify for duty exemptions. If you are returning them for resale, they are not authentic.

CBP warned travelers not to attempt to transport pork products from the Dominican Republic into the United States due to the African Swine Fever (ASF) restrictions.

“Know the distinction between prohibited merchandise, which is prohibited by law from entering the United States, and restricted merchandise, which requires a special permit to enter the United States,” it added. “Monitor border delay times at multiple entry points. “Travelers are urged to schedule their trips during periods of lighter traffic or to use an alternate port of entry with fewer passengers.”

CBP stated that Global entrance members can expedite their entrance by using kiosks that use facial biometric technology to confirm the identity of travelers and make admissibility determinations without producing a receipt.

CBP stated, “This provides a faster, more secure, streamlined, and touchless experience for Global Entry members traveling internationally while protecting the privacy of all travelers.”

It stated that travelers without Global Entry may utilize the free Mobile Passport Control (MPC) app, which enables eligible travelers to submit their passport and customs declaration information via a “free, secure app on their smartphone or other mobile device.”

CBP stated that the use of MPC expedites the traveler’s entrance into the United States by reducing the time required for passport control inspections and overall wait times.

It was stated that MPC usage is free and does not require prior approval.

CBP stated that passengers who desire to opt out of the new biometric process can inform an airline representative or CBP officer as they approach the departure gate.

“These travelers will be required to present a valid travel document for inspection by the gate agent, and they will be processed in accordance with the current requirements for departure from the United States,” the document stated.

Source : CMC