American citizen Elizabeth Watt-Sampson dies in car accident in Bequia

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal accident that occurred in Bequia on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, that claimed the life of a sixty-three year old American citizen who resided in Bequia.

Reports are that a white Daihatsu motor vehicle driven Mrs. Elizabeth Watt-Sampson was traveling along the Spring, Industrial Estate public road to Port Elizabeth when it went over an embankment. Mrs. Watt-Sampson succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident.

A post mortem examination is expected to be carried out on the body to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Watt-Sampson’s death marks the first road fatality for the year 2023.