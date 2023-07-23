US citizens will require a visa to travel to Europe in 2024

Visa-free travel across Europe is ending. The European Travel Information and authorisation System will require visa-free travellers to get travel authorisation before leaving the EU early next year.

ETIAS is not a visa. Online applications receive email clearance. Travelers must complete an online form with biographical, travel, and security questions. Most candidates are approved within an hour, however some may wait up to 96 hours for additional checks. Travelers of all ages pay $8 for the app. The travel permission is valid for repeated entry for three years or until the passport expires.

Travelers are finding the European Travel Information and Authorization System easier than expected.

“It’s still easy for us to travel to Europe,” said regular business and pleasure traveler Alexa Moore. “It’s one more thing to consider before our trip.”

Travel to all member countries, including full Schengen members like Spain, France, and Italy, European Free Trade Association countries like Iceland, Norway, and Switzerland, future Schengen members like Bulgaria and Cyprus, and European microstates like Andorra and Monaco, will require European Travel Information and Authorization System.

European Travel Information and Authorization System’s main goal is to enhance border security, digitally screen, and track people entering and exiting the country. Travelers will comprehend the new requirement because the program is similar to the Electronic System for Travel Authorization for U.S. tourists.

As Europe prepares for the rollout, remember that American tourists can stay in Europe for the same amount of time. Americans can spend 90 days in 180 days without a visa. Over 90-day visits require a special visa.

The European Travel Information and Authorization System is unlikely to deter European travelers, even though its start date is unknown.

Travel blogger Nicki Post acknowledges the fairness of reciprocate entry requirements.

