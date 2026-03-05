US Consular Visit for St Vincent on March 12

A U.S. Consular Officer to St. Vincent and the Grenadines on March 12, 2026.

The representative will be available at the Blue Lagoon Hotel to process specific documentation, including passport applications and reports of birth, for American citizens living abroad.

It is important to note that this session is strictly for routine services and will not address any visa-related inquiries or issues.

Applicants must schedule a mandatory appointment and are required to complete all financial transactions online before their arrival.

Additionally, the necessary documentation, such as identification and prepaid shipping labels are required to successfully complete the application process.