St Lucia Resort blacklisted by US Embassy in Barbados

US Embassy bars govt employees from staying at Ladera resort in Saint Lucia 

The United States Embassy recently issued a security alert specifically prohibiting its government personnel from staying at the Ladera resort in Saint Lucia.

This restriction is attributed to concerns regarding criminal activity and the potential for insufficient emergency response capabilities at the property.

While the advisory is framed as a precautionary measure for risk mitigation, it coincides with a diplomatic disagreement between the U.S. and Saint Lucian Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre over medical training programs in Cuba.

Although the general travel status for the island remains unchanged, officials have urged private citizens to avoid the area and maintain high levels of personal awareness.

