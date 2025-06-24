Social media info required for U.S. visa applicants

The U.S Embassy in Barbados says visa applicants are required to list all social media usernames or handles of every platform they have used from the last 5 years on the DS-160 visa application form.

“Effective immediately, all individuals applying for an F, M, or J nonimmigrant visa are requested to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media accounts to ‘public’ to facilitate vetting necessary to establish their identity and admissibility to the United States”.

Applicants must certify that the information in their visa application is true and correct before they sign and submit.

The Embassy says omitting social media information could lead to visa denial and ineligibility for future visas.

Since 2019, the United States has required visa applicants to provide social media identifiers on immigrant and nonimmigrant visa application forms.

“We use all available information in our visa screening and vetting to identify visa applicants who are inadmissible to the United States, including those who pose a threat to U.S. national security”, the Embassy stated.