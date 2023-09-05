US First Lady, double-vaccinated & twice boosted, COVID positive for a second time

First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19 for second time

According to a statement sent by her office on Monday, First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19. President Biden was found to be virus-free.

“This evening, the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19,” according to the statement. “At the moment, she is only experiencing minor symptoms.” She will remain at their Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home.”

According to a statement from her communications director last year, the first lady has been double-vaccinated and twice boosted.

The 72-year-old tested positive for the virus for the last time in August 2022. She was residing at a private property in South Carolina at the time.

“Following the First Lady’s positive test for COVID-19, President Biden was administered a COVID test this evening,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. “The President’s test results were negative.” This week, the President will conduct routine tests and monitor for symptoms.”

The announcement comes as COVID cases and hospitalizations rise across the country, with several hospital systems reintroducing mask-wearing regulations for patients and staff.

Source : Fox News