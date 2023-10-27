US Govt congratulates SVG on attaining 44 years of independence

On behalf of the United States of America, please accept my best wishes as Saint Vincent and the Grenadines celebrates its 44th year of independence.

The United States is committed to its long-standing partnership with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. We are proud of our work together under the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative to address crime and violence and help support a safe, secure, and prosperous Caribbean.

Going forward we are excited to collaborate on the U.S.-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis 2030 (PACC 2030), which will help Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and other countries in the region tackle one of the most pressing global challenges.

On this anniversary of your country’s Independence Day the United States hopes for a happy and prosperous year to come for all Vincentians.

ANTONY J. BLINKEN, SECRETARY OF STATE