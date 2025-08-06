The U.S. State Department has identified the countries whose citizens may be required to post a bond of up to $15,000 when entering the U.S. on business or tourist visas.

According to a statement on the department’s website, starting August 20, individuals entering the U.S. with passports from Malawi or Zambia may be required to post a bond in amounts of $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000, as determined during their visa interview.

The statement also noted, however, that “a bond does not guarantee visa issuance,” and cautioned applicants to only pay fees when instructed by a consular officer.

The release further specified that nationals from these two countries are permitted to enter the U.S. only through three airports: Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD).

The bond is refundable if the traveler meets certain conditions.

Specifically, “the bond money will be automatically returned if the visa holder departs the U.S. on or before their authorized departure date; does not travel to the U.S. before the visa expires; or applies for and is denied admission at a U.S. port of entry.”

The Department of Homeland Security will determine whether a visa holder has violated the terms of the visa bond.

The Department of State will forward cases where a visa holder appears to have not complied with the terms of the visa bond to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for a breach determination.

A visa holder who overstays their authorized departure date (regardless of whether they depart) or attempts to change their immigration status (including claiming asylum) will be considered in breach, and the bond money will be forfeited.