US man missing at sea following a Carnival Magic cruise to the Bahamas

The US Coast Guard (USCG) began its search for a missing cruise ship passenger today after the ship left The Bahamas on Monday.

The USCG stated that it is searching for Ronnie Lee Peale Jr. utilizing both air and maritime capabilities.

Since the rescue mission began, almost 4,044 square miles of open water have been searched.

According to sources, Peale was leaning over the railing of his Carnival Magic stateroom balcony when he fell into the ocean around 4 a.m., approximately 186 miles east of Jacksonville, Florida.

Jennilyn Blosser, Peale’s wife, reported him missing to ship officials.

Surveillance video captured Peale falling into the sea.

“We went on a cruise to celebrate my birthday, and unfortunately, he went overboard and has yet to be recovered.” Please remember our family in your prayers, and thank you for your help. “This was Ronnie’s first cruise, and he had a great time and made a lot of new friends,” she wrote.

“He is our social butterfly, always on the go and eager to make new friends.” He clearly had a good time on the cruise. I never dreamed something like this could happen to me. To say the least, I’m devastated.”

Blosser has raised more than $1,000 since starting the campaign.