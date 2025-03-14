US Military Plans for Panama Canal Seizure Put on the Table

Trump ‘orders US military to draw up plans to seize Panama Canal’

President Donald Trump has ordered the US military to develop plans to seize the Panama Canal in his bid to’reclaim’ the waterway. The US Southern Command has developed an array of potential plans to ensure America has full access to the canal, with draft strategies ranging from partnering closely with Panamanian security forces to using American troops to forcibly seize the waterway.

Officials allege that Adm. Alvin Holsey, commander of US Southern Command, presented the proposals to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth this week. Trump has asserted that China controls the canal and could use it to undermine American interests.

In his inaugural speech in January, Trump repeated accusations that Panama has broken the promises it made for the final transfer of the canal in 1999. Any move by a foreign power to take the canal by force would almost certainly violate international law.

Insiders caution that a US invasion of Panama is unlikely, as it would only be seriously considered if increased presence of American troops in the area did not achieve Trump’s goal to ‘take back’ the canal.

The US and Panama are treaty-bound to defend the canal against any threat to its neutrality and are permitted to take unilateral action to do so. The US acquired the rights to build and operate the canal in the early 20th century and agreed to turn over control of the canal to Panama at the close of 1999.