US national Jason Grogg to be sentenced on May 5th in Dominica

On May 5, a Dominica court will sentence US national Jason James Grogg who pled guilty to possessing a firearm as well as many rounds of ammunition without the necessary licenses.

Jason James Grogg is being held at Stock Farm Prison. He is also accused with trafficking alongside his wife, Jennifer.

She, too, has been incarcerated until May 5.

According to the court, on April 17, the Anti-Crime Task Force secured a search order to search the property of Grogg, 44, originally from Logansport, Indiana, and now a Dominican resident.

Police and members of the Customs and Excise Division investigated the premises and discovered a Glock 19 pistol with a laser sight and one loaded Glock 9mm magazine with 15 rounds of ammo.

He was admonished but stated to law enforcement that “it’s mine, I bought it in the States.”

According to the authorities, the accused stated that he had the keys to a 40-foot container located on the grounds of a church west of here. Customs later seized the shipment.

The container was searched in the presence of the accused and his counsel, according to the court, and a plastic container containing 17, 20-gauge Winchester ammo inside a black plastic flowerpot was discovered. In addition, 120 rounds of additional ammo were discovered during the search.

The police also searched the accused’s home and discovered two 9mm Glock magazines, each carrying 15 rounds of 9mm ammo.

When confronted by authorities in the presence of his attorney, the US national stated that the ammo was his and that “I brought them here by accident.”

In mitigation, attorney Jilane Prevost told the court that her client and his family had moved to Dominica with the sole intention of undertaking “missionary work” in 2021, and that prior to his arrival on the island, he was closely engaged with several churches and charity groups.

“Since his entry into Dominica, he and his family have been well-liked and respected throughout the Mahaut community and known for their charitable work,” she said, adding that her client is the “sole provider” for his entire family.

“He is a member of the National Rifle Association in the United States and teaches 15-year-olds voluntary guns safety…”He is also well-versed in the safe use of various firearms, which is why he is the owner of various types of firearms and ammunition,” Prevost said, adding that her client had no intention of importing, exporting, or trafficking anything illegal into Dominica.

“He has been honest, forthright, and very cooperative with the police, and he has accepted his blame courageously despite his lack of knowledge and intentions,” she added, adding that he has “no criminal records and was someone of good character and standings.”