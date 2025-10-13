US Navy Adm Holsey to visit Grenada & Antigua

US Navy Adm. Alvin , Commander of US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), will visit Antigua and Barbuda and Grenada on 14–15 October to meet with leaders in both nations, including Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne and Prime Minister of Grenada Dickon Mitchell.

This marks Adm. Holsey’s first visit to both nations since assuming command of SOUTHCOM last November and is an opportunity to further strengthen security cooperation with key partners in the Caribbean.

In addition to meetings with both prime ministers, Adm. Holsey’s agenda includes meetings with Antigua and Barbuda Chief of Defence Staff Brigadier Telbert Benjamin and Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) Acting Commissioner Randy Connaught.

The meetings will centre on reaffirming the longstanding security collaboration with both nations and shared challenges that affect the Eastern Caribbean, including transnational organised crime, illicit trafficking, and border security.

Antigua and Barbuda and Grenada are vital contributors to the collective efforts of like-minded nations to strengthen security in the Eastern Caribbean. US Southern Command remains committed to continuing its longstanding cooperation with both nations.

Adm. Holsey’s visit underscores the United States’ unwavering commitment to partnering with Eastern Caribbean partners like Grenada and Antigua and Barbuda to advance regional security and stability.