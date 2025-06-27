US restricts visas for family members of sanctioned drug traffickers

As part of its ongoing global crackdown on the drug trade and the importation of drugs into the United States, the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, has announced visa restrictions for family, close personal and business associates of sanctioned persons involved in the drug trade.

In a statement, the US State Department said the fentanyl crisis in the United States is unprecedented, with overdoses remaining the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 44, adding that more than 40 percent of Americans reportedly know someone who has died from an opioid overdose, and in 2024 the United States averaged over 220 overdose deaths daily.

“Today, I am announcing a new visa restriction policy under section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act that will apply to family members and close personal and business associates of individuals sanctioned under Executive Order 14059 Imposing Sanctions on Foreign Persons Involved in the Global Illicit Drug Trade (E.O. 14059)”, Secretary Rubio said on Thursday.

He said imposing visa restrictions on drug traffickers, their family members, and close personal and business associates will not only prevent them from entering the United States, but it will serve as a deterrent for continued illicit activities.