Following the passage of a tougher anti-gay Bill in Uganda, the United States canceled the visas of Uganda’s Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among.

The Speaker announced on Monday that President Yoweri Museveni had approved the contentious Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2023, imposing harsher punishments and fines on financiers and promoters of homosexuality in Uganda.

In his address to journalists in Kampala, lawmaker Asuman Basalirwa stated that “Anita Among is the first victim” of possible punishment.

Uganda has defied US and donor pressure, including threats to remove funds, particularly in the health sector.

“As Uganda’s Parliament, we have listened to our people’s concerns and legislated to protect the sanctity of the family, in accordance with Article 31 of the Republic of Uganda’s Constitution.” “As stated in objectives 19 and 24 of our national objectives and directive principles of state policy, we have stood firm to defend our people’s culture, values, and aspirations,” Ms Among said.

The Bill was passed by Parliament on March 22 and delivered to the President for approval, but Museveni returned it to the House days later unsigned, arguing that the law should not criminalize homosexuality but those who indulge in and support homosexuality.

“It is critical to distinguish between being a homosexual and engaging in homosexual acts.” What is evident is that our society does not condone homosexual behavior or activities. “As a result, the proposed law should be clear in that what is sought to be criminalized is not the state of one having a deviant proclivity, but rather the actions of one acting on that deviant or promoting the same in any way,” Museveni wrote to the Speaker in a letter.

Museveni also stated that he would for the Bill to include provisions for the rehabilitation of those who had previously engaged in homosexual conduct, but emphasized that his suggestion was not binding and may be addressed at a later date.

“…when they present themselves to the relevant authority seeking help in cases where their involvement in homosexuality was not of an aggravated kind, they should not be punishable,” Museveni stated.

Earlier this month, Parliament passed the Bill in a second vote, but with five clauses amended in response to Museveni’s requests. This is the legislation that the President has signed into law.

The law mandated the death penalty for some same-sex actions, as well as a 20-year prison sentence for advocating homosexuality.

“The Speaker’s current visas have been cancelled, and this has been confirmed in an email,” said Mr Basalirwa, the Bill’s sponsor in Parliament.

Basalirwa quoted the email shortly after it was revealed that President Museveni had ignored pressure from the West and rights groups to sign the anti-gay Bill into law, adding, “The US government has revoked your (Among) current visas based on information that became available after your last issuance,” he read.

“As of May 12, 2023, you (Among) do not have a valid visa to the United States, but you are welcome to apply again,” he said to media at Parliament, holding out a printout of the correspondence.

The US Mission in Uganda was not available for comment as of press time.

Source : The East African