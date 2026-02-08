US says Caribbean should find ‘alternative methods’ to Cuban doctors

The United States government is currently urging Caribbean nations to seek different avenues for hiring healthcare workers rather than relying on Cuba’s medical brigade.

Washington officials allege that these Cuban programs involve forced labor and human rights violations, suggesting that participating governments are becoming complicit in these abuses.

Tensions have risen as the U.S. attempts to hold the Cuban regime accountable for profiting financially from the export of medical professionals.

Some regional leaders have expressed concern, noting that their citizens have long relied on free medical education and staff provided by Havana.

Despite these established ties, the U.S. insists that ethical recruitment methods are available to meet the region’s healthcare needs.

This diplomatic friction highlights a significant clash between regional medical necessity and international human rights standards.