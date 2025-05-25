US Slams Venezuela’s Sham Elections in Guyana’s Essequibo

The United States (US) on Sunday dismissed Venezuela’s elections for a governor and legislative council for Guyana’s 160,000 square kilometers Essequibo Region.

Guyanese history books

“The United States rejects all attempts by Nicolas Maduro and his illegitimate regime to undermine Guyana’s territorial integrity, including this latest sham election in the Essequibo region,” the U.S. Bureau for Western Hemisphere Affairs said on Sunday.

The main opposition led by Maria Corina Machado, an engineer and former MP, has urged Venezuelans not to legitimise what they see as yet another sham election by voting.

A small opposition faction led by two-time former presidential candidate Henrique Capriles rejected the boycott call, arguing that previous voter stayaways had merely allowed 62-year-old Maduro to expand his grip on power.

“We must vote as an act of resistance, of struggle,” Capriles, who is running for parliament, said.