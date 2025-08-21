US Slaps Visa Ban on Grenada’s Finance Minister

US imposes visa restriction on Grenada finance minister

Grenada’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that the United States has placed a visa restriction on the country’s Minister of Finance.

The ministry said the measure was communicated during a meeting between Grenada’s Ambassador to the United States and a delegation from the US Department of State in Washington on August 19.

“The Government of Grenada views the discussions as a positive step forward in strengthening mutual understanding and cooperation. At that meeting, the U.S. confirmed that visa restrictions will be applied, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has since received official notification that a restriction has been placed on the Minister of Finance,” the government said in a release.

It added that both governments reaffirmed their commitment to the long-standing relationship and agreed to continue using diplomatic channels to address matters of concern.

The ministry said it will provide further information as discussions continue.