US storms: Millions under flood warnings in north-east

Flood warnings have been issued for millions of people in the northeastern United States, with severe thunderstorms predicted to exacerbate the situation.

At least one person was killed in New York state as floodwaters surged across roadways, stranding drivers.

On Sunday, a lady in her 30s drowned after being swept away while attempting to leave her Hudson Valley house.

Governor Kathy Hochul issued a state of emergency for two counties after more people went missing.

“The amount of water is extraordinary,” she stated.

Thousands of people were also left without power. As of Sunday evening, approximately 12,000 houses in New York were believed to be without power.

Videos of the conditions showed thick, brown flood water rushing quickly across streets, flooding homes and, in some cases, moving cars.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a notice predicting heavy and continuous rains as well as thunderstorms for large areas on Monday.

Vermont and north-eastern New York were identified as the most vulnerable areas. People have been advised to stay at home if at all possible and to check road conditions before driving.

The NWS also predicted that several inches of rain will fall on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, more than 1,000 flights to and from New York airports have been canceled due to inclement weather.

Flooding is caused by a variety of variables, but a warming atmosphere induced by climate change increases the likelihood of heavy rainfall.

Extreme heat is anticipated for the western United States this week, including Arizona, where the National Weather Service says conditions are “rivaling some of the worst heat waves this area has ever seen.”

