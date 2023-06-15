US tells Airlines to add secondary COCKPIT barrier to new aircraft

A new law will mean US airlines must install a secondary flightdeck barrier on aircraft to prevent the cockpit being stormed.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s decision will go into force in two years and will apply to new aircraft deliveries.

It will not apply to airlines from other nations flying into the United States, but manufacturers are likely to offer the invention to all airlines and it may see wider acceptance.

The new safety measure is intended to provide additional security when the cockpit door is opened during flight, such as to serve food or for pilots to take rest breaks.

According to the FAA, the design must “delay a person attempting to access the flightdeck by at least the time it takes a crew member to open and close the flightdeck door, but no less than five seconds.”

The additional cost is projected to be roughly $35,000 per aircraft, affecting 121 airlines.

Source : TTGMEDIA