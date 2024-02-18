US Under Secretary to Promote Civilian Security in Jamaica and Belize

Top US official travels to Jamaica, Belize next week

The United States Department of States says Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights Uzra Zeya will travel to Kingston, Jamaica, and Belmopan, Belize from February 19-23 to advance bilateral and regional cooperation on civilian security, migration and human rights.

The State Department said while in Kingston, Zeya will “underscore the strength of the US-Jamaica partnership and meet with senior government officials to enhance our cooperation in civilian security and law enforcement, human rights, and rule of law.”

She will meet with close partners to engage on the Haiti Multinational Security Support mission, the State Department said.

Additionally, it said the Under Secretary will commemorate the opening of a “Child Friendly Space” developed through the US-Jamaica Child Protection Compact Partnership, “which provides safety and support to children who are victims or witnesses of crime.”

“She will explore with educators and youth opportunities to strengthen the capacity of families and communities to prevent youth violence,” the State Department said.

In Belmopan, it said Zeya will engage senior government officials, civil society and human rights advocates on bilateral and regional security, as well as our efforts “to strengthen safe, orderly and humane migration management, address human trafficking, counter discrimination, and protect fundamental freedoms of vulnerable groups.”

Source : CMC