US visitor Quintaria Roker found dead in hotel room in Jamaica

The police in the western parish of St James are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of an American woman whose body was discovered inside her hotel room in the city of Montego Bay on Wednesday morning.

She has been identified as Quintaria Roker, 24, from West Palm Beach, Florida.

According to police reports, Roker arrived in Jamaica on Tuesday to meet with a male friend she met online.

The couple booked a room at the Montego Bay Club Resort after partying for hours on Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

It is reported that around 10 am her male companion went to checks on her when she did not get out of bed.

When he found her unresponsive, he raised an alarm. She was then rushed to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The police say no foul play is suspected.

Source : CMC