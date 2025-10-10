US wants to deploy military assets on Grenada

The government of Grenada said Thursday it is “carefully reviewing” a request by the Trump administration to deploy radar and other equipment on its territory.

The confirmation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs comes after local media reported that such a request had been made by the United States, which has ramped up its presence in the southern Caribbean — allegedly to target drug cartels operating from Venezuela.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Export Development confirms that a request for the temporary installation of radar equipment and associated technical personnel at the Maurice Bishop International Airport was received from the Government of the United States of America,” the statement said.

“At this stage, the Government of Grenada is carefully reviewing the request in accordance with established national procedures. Any decisions will be made only after all technical and legal assessments are completed,” the statement noted.

The announcement from Grenada comes amid growing signs that the U.S. is considering launching land operations inside Venezuela to disrupt drug cartel activities within the South American country.

The request to Grenada stands out because Trinidad and Tobago, which is closer to Venezuela, has said that it would cooperate with Washington if it were to ask. The country’s prime minister, Kamala Persad-Bissessar, has been vocal of her endorsement of U.S. efforts in the Caribbean Sea and recently met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.