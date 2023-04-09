US: Woman who had sex with dog outside church faces 10 years in jail

A Mississippi woman who was arrested after allegedly having sex with a dog and posting videos of the act on social media was seen for the first time with the pup in photos snapped before the heinous abuse.

Denise Frazier, 19, crashed her car in Myrick, Mississippi last week and was photographed on the side of the road holding a German shepherd on a leash, according to the Daily Mail.

Frazier, was charged April 5 with unnatural intercourse and aggravated cruelty to an animal, WDAM 7 reported.

She could face up to 10 years if convicted on the charges, cops said.

Police in Mississippi say they were alerted to a clip involving a woman and a male dog by a concerned resident who spotted it on social media.

“In my 17 years in law enforcement, this is one of the most disturbing cases that I’ve ever investigated,” said Sgt. J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

Frazier allegedly told police she was ‘threatened to do it’ and also that ‘people pay [her]’ for the videos, the Laurel Leader-Call reported.

But police say they have not uncovered any apparent coercion so far.

Carter said one of the videos appeared to have been taken in a jeep at the Freedom Baptist Church parking lot in Myrick.

The videos were filmed between February 23 through 28.

The affidavit stated that Frazier is believed to have had intercourse with one of more animals, including a German shepherd and filmed herself doing it.

Officials said three separate dogs were seen on video, and all animals are now in a safe place getting medical help.