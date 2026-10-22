US$442.9 Million across 13 projects for St Vincent

The official investment promotion agency of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Invest SVG, is actively managing a pipeline of 13 investment proposals with a combined proposed value of US$442.9 million (exceeding EC$1.18 billion) across tourism, aviation, marine infrastructure, housing, and environmental management.

The details were disclosed in the House of Assembly by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, in response to parliamentary inquiries regarding new investment proposals submitted since late November 2025.

Invest SVG’s active portfolio consists of 13 proposals currently undergoing technical evaluation, site valuation, or ministry review. None of the 13 proposals have been declined, though none have reached final overall completion.

The structural breakdown of the pipeline includes:

Advanced Stage (2 Projects): Valued at a combined US$135 million, including a major hotel sale and a luxury resort development.

Under Ministry Review (4 Projects): Currently being evaluated by relevant line ministries, predominantly Tourism and Civil Aviation.

Early Formulation Stage (7 Projects): Under active preparation with investors regarding site selections, valuations, or full proposal drafting.

Two major developments have advanced beyond preliminary reviews:

Holiday Inn / Best Western Hotel Sale (Kingstown / Diamond): Valued at US$35 million. Cabinet has approved the success fee and price adjustment, with branding matters currently before the Attorney General’s Chambers.

Soma Resort on Mayreau (Nativo Group): A US$100 million luxury resort project. Land acquisition has been completed, and architectural designs are currently before the Physical Planning and Development Board. (Nativo Group also separately facilitated the purchase of Trade Winds on Mayreau for US$10.6 million).

The 13 active investment proposals span key economic sectors, with strong representation from hospitality, aviation, and infrastructure:

Tourism accounts for 8 of the 13 proposals. Highlights include the US$250 million Arawafi Development on Bequia, an US$18 million resort concept at Princess Margaret Beach, a US$16.5 million proposed site for Hilton Hotels at Bambaroo, and the US$5 million Homestead Hideaway eco-resort concept.

Two aviation projects are undergoing technical assessment: a US$14 million flight training school and a US$3.2 million commercial helicopter service dedicated to tourism transfers and emergency medical evacuations.

Infrastructure proposals include the redevelopment of the Otley Hall Marina, for which an indicated financing offer of £250 million has been submitted. In environmental management, the US$1.2 million Seafields project proposes commercial sargassum harvesting to protect coastal ecosystems.

Two of the active proposals—the flight training school and the housing construction project—are led by Vincentian investors residing in Toronto, Canada. The housing project has already seen an initial investment of CAD$2 million. This follows targeted diaspora investment missions led by Invest SVG to London, Tortola, and Toronto.

To support pipeline execution, the government is updating its regulatory framework. A new Draft Investment Act is currently under legal review at the Attorney General’s Chambers, with a goal of establishing a modernized legal framework for foreign and domestic investment by December 31, 2027. Invest SVG is also restructuring its operational workflows to separate initial investor targeting from long-term post-approval care.