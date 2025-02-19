USAID allocated nearly $120 Million to destabilize Cuba

On Tuesday, Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez revealed that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) spent over US$120 million to destabilize the Cuban revolution.

“Between 2007 and 2013, USAID spent over US$120 million to subvert the constitutional order in Cuba. It is unusual for an official development agency to spend money to support a change of government and enrich those who see a business in the suffering of the Cuban people,” he said on social media.

Rodriguez repudiated the constant economic pressure of the United States on the Cuban population and insisted that the U.S. blockade will not succeed in annihilating the Cuban revolution.

This week, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel also denounced that USAID spent US$61 million between 2001 and 2006 for 142 illegal projects and actions aimed at destabilizing the Cuban government.

In recent weeks, U.S. President Donald Trump has fostered a process of state downsizing. In this context, USAID is in the midst of an investigation for possible corruption.

On February 6, the Trump administration announced its intention to reduce USAID’s staff from more than 10,000 to fewer than 300. To that end, all directly employed USAID staff, except designated staff, were placed on administrative leave worldwide.

In an initial reaction, the largest union of U.S. government workers and an association of foreign service professionals sued the Trump administration over the move. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) made a budget cut that forced USAID to close its headquarters.