USAID Water for all pitch competition open to youth & business entrepreneurs in ESC

The USAID Eastern and Southern Caribbean office is pleased to launch the Water for All Pitch Competition, seeking entrepreneurs located in the ESC region to submit game- changing innovations that focus on the water sector.

The pitch competition aims to bring regional awareness and drive action to promote water sector resilience in the face of climate change and other hazards affecting the region. It will amplify the private sector’s role in water solutions by showcasing promising innovations and practices and to strategically connect them to advanced support systems that will ultimately support the scaling up of their innovations for the benefit of all.

This would enable testing of ideas to identify what works and catalyze follow-on investments for and bring attention to proven solutions for greater scale.

Entries must be submitted in English through the https://www.waterislife2023.com website. Eligible entrepreneurs must have an existing innovation or prototype, pitches must provide solutions for water resilience and sustainability, and ideas must be driven or amplified by technology.

The pitch competition is open to eligible applicants in the following ESC countries: Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines,

Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Up to five entrepreneur finalists will be shortlisted to participate in an in-person pitch in Barbados with a total of a USD$50,000 cash prize. The Grand Prize winner will win a USD$25,000 investment in their pitch. The first and second runners-up will win USD$15,000 and USD$5,000 investments, respectively.

The other three finalists will receive non-financial support in the form of business development, market assessment,

public relations and communications, technical expertise, and travel services in order to accelerate and facilitate continuing development of their pitches.

The Water for All Pitch competition was recently launched at the USAID Caribbean Water Conference 2023 on June 7, 2023 and will be open for applications through July 14, 2023. All interested participants should read carefully through the eligibility criteria and entry process before submission. If the entrant experiences any difficulty with submitting an entry, please contact ESC Resilience Team at [email protected].

For more information on the USAID Water for All Pitch Competition, please visit the website https://www.waterislife2023.com/pitch-competition.