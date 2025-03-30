Usain Bolt could lose 100m world record due to rule change

Usain Bolt has already made his feelings clear on being stripped of accolades amid talk is 100m world record could be under threat.

Bolt is the fastest man on the planet and his ridiculous world record was set at the World Athletics Championships in Berlin in 2009.

He had broken on two occasions before clocking in at a ridiculous 9.58 seconds, a time that nobody has come close to beating despite their best efforts.

However, that could be about to change in the near future after it was claimed that the Jamaican sensation’s record could be beaten if an innovative ‘super track’ is approved by the World Athletics.

Alvina Chen, a Hong Kong-born sprinter, Alvina Chen, is the brains behind the the world’s first digital ‘smart’ track, which is expected to be “20 per cent faster than the Paris Olympic track”.

Feldspar chief Chen believes that with the huge advancements “early nine seconds if not sub nine seconds for a human” is possible on “the world’s fastest running surface” and “positive talks” have been held with World Athletics.

As the fastest man over both 100 and 200 metres, the controversial change could have a direct impact on Bolt if it increases the likelihood of somebody like Noah Lyles usurping him.

However, the 38-year-old has already had an accolade taken off him from his decorated career. Bolt claimed eight Olympic gold medals on the track across three events but it was technically nine.

Bolt’s response to being stripped of medal

One of the first golds he achieved at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing were taken off him because it came in the 4×100-metre relay and his teammate Nesta Carter was hit with a doping sanction nine years later.

The team set a new world record of 37.10 seconds for the relay but all four participants were stripped off their medals.

However, Bolt had a refreshing response to the news and was adamant that his legacy remained intact.

“”I am disappointed based on losing a medal, but it won’t take away from what I have done throughout my career, because I have won my individual events and that’s the key thing.

He continued: “What can you do? I’ve done all I wanted in the sport, I have really impacted the sport, I’ve really accomplished a lot, so for me, I can’t complain.”