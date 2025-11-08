USC mourns loss of Dr. Vernon E. Andrews

The University of the Southern Caribbean mourns the passing of Dr. Vernon E. Andrews, a distinguished educator, musician, and former President of Caribbean Union College (now USC).

Dr. Andrews devoted a lifetime of faithful service to the institution, serving as teacher, department chair, and dean. His visionary leadership helped secure the historic affiliation with Andrews University.

He was married to Dr. Phyllis Andrews, and together they were the proud parents of four children, the late Vernetta, Vaughn, Veldon, and Verleyne.

We celebrate his enduring legacy of scholarship, music, faith, and service that continues to inspire generations of USCians.

Our prayers and heartfelt condolences go out to Dr. Phyllis Andrews and the entire Andrews family.