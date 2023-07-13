The Ministry of Agriculture has concluded an investigation into the suspected presence of the African Giant snail in St. Vincent. Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar said on Thursday that the United States Department of Agriculture has confirmed the presence of the snail on the island.

“The USDA officials confirmed on Monday, July 10, 2023, that the snails currently being collected in the affected areas are indeed giant African snails. With this confirmation, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry, and Labour can now officially declare the giant African snail to be a pest locally”.

Local incidents.

Caesar says the first report of the snails came on June 29, 2023, from the Camden Park and Questelles area, and it remains the region most heavily infested with the snails.

“On the 11th of July 2023, snails were confirmed to be present on the premises of the Ottley Hall Marina. Despite ongoing surveillance in the surrounding areas, no additional spread of the infestation has to date been observed”.

Caesar says the snails multiply quickly; each mature snail can lay up to 1200 eggs per year and has few natural enemies to curb population numbers. As such, they present a risk of exponential expansion once they gain a foothold in a new region.

The Ministry of Agriculture has activated a surveillance program nationwide, adding that the largest species can grow up to 30cm in length and 15cm in diameter. These snails are herbivores that feed on a variety of plants, fruits, nuts, and flowers and can also eat smaller Invertebrates to satisfy their calcium and protein requirements.

“In regions where calcium carbonate-lime-based material is used in construction, These snails have been known to consume portions of the exterior walls in search of calcium, potentially impacting physical infrastructure in urban and suburban areas. Giant African snails propagate at a very fast rate once they infest a suitable habitat”.

The giant African snail also presents public health concerns to individuals in the affected areas. It can serve as an intermediate host for parasitic worms.

Caesar says continued monitoring of the affected areas and neighboring regions will provide additional context as the investigation continues.