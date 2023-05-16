USVI seeking to subpoena billionaire Elon Musk in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit

The US Virgin Islands government is attempting to subpoena billionaire Elon Musk for records in its case against JPMorgan Chase for sex trafficking actions committed by businessman Jeffrey Epstein.

Musk has never been publicly accused of any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein, who committed suicide in 2019 while awaiting sex trafficking charges in a federal prison in Manhattan.

However, there had been unverified conjecture over the years, fueled by Epstein himself, that Epstein had helped Musk on various commercial concerns.

Musk has rejected the accusations, but the government of the US Virgin Islands stated in a court filing that it believes Epstein referred or attempted to refer Musk to JPMorgan as a potential customer.

The Virgin Islands, where Epstein had an estate, filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan last year, alleging that its investigation indicated that the financial services firm enabled Epstein’s recruiters to pay victims and was “indispensible to the operation and concealment of the Epstein trafficking enterprise.”

Source : AP