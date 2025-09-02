UWI campus SVG bids farewell to librarian after 41 years

The UWI Global Campus SVG bids Farewell to Librarian after 41 Years

The University of the West Indies (UWI) Global Campus (GC) St. Vincent & the Grenadines (SVG) has bid farewell to its longest serving employee.

On Friday, July 31 an appreciation ceremony was held for Mrs. Patricia Baptiste-Sutherland, who retired as Librarian after 41 years.

Baptiste-Sutherland described the university as a “wonderful place to work.” stating that she joined the institution with a primary school education and studied until she now has a master’s degree. The former teacher who originally hails from Sandy Bay, encouraged persons to read voraciously and gain an education.

Although she has retired, she pledged her commitment to the campus and expressed satisfaction that the academic institution continues to evolve and expand.

Commendations were extolled by those in attendance, both online and in person, including former Heads of Site Mrs. Deborah Dalrymple and Dr. Adrian Fraser. As well as Archivist at the National Library, Archives and Documentation Centre Jeon Julien, who credited Baptiste-Sutherland with some early training in library studies.

After being serenaded by violinist Mr. Darron Andrews and being bestowed with gifts, Head of The UWI Global Campus St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Dr. Resa Noel-McBarnett, conveyed appreciation to Baptiste-Sutherland and wished success in her future endeavors.