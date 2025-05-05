UWI Campus takes Spiritual Baptist Lecture to Rose Hall

The UWI Global Campus SVG takes Spiritual Baptist Lecture to Rose Hall Community

The anticipation is growing as residents of Rose Hall count down the days to The University of the West Indies (UWI) Global Campus St. Vincent & the Grenadines lecture on Thursday May 8th 2025 from 7pm.

This comes as the academic institution culminates their tripartite lecture series entitled, “The Politics & Poetics of the Spiritual Baptists 1849 – 1979” in commemoration of the first ever Spiritual Baptist holiday on Thursday May 21st 2025.

The presentation will be delivered by lecturer in the department of History at the UWI Cave Hill campus, Vincentian Dr. Cleve Scott under the topic, “The Spiritual Baptists and the Musical Traditions of the Caribbean, 1849 – 1979.”

In an interview with the renowned historian and musical composer, Dr. Scott said the Spiritual Baptist community should be proud of the contribution they have made to the liberation of this country. He noted that music, particularly the drum was one of the components used to facilitate freedom from colonial persecution and his presentation will highlight this.

Head of The UWI Global Campus SVG, Dr. Resa Noel-MacBarnett said the university was pleased to do its part to educate the nation on the topic leading up to the first ever Spiritual Baptist holiday. She noted that the two other lectures which were in Calder by Dr. Garrey Michael Dennie and in Kingstown by Dr. Adrian Fraser, were well attended.

She encouraged residents of Rose Hall and the surrounding areas to attend the climax of the series on May 8th at the Community Centre from 7pm.