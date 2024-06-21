UWI Earns Perfect Score in Times Higher Education Rankings

The University of the West Indies (The UWI) has achieved a score in the latest Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings.

This achievement is attributed to The UWI’s steadfast commitment to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which has bolstered its academic standing and global research prominence.

A press release highlighted that, “Over the past decade, the University has strategically established joint global centres and initiatives with other respected universities to provide advocacy and development outcomes around sustainable development.”

Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Hilary Beckles expressed pride in THE’s recognition, stating, “Our vision for The UWI requires the implementation of multiple strategies, and we are very proud that the work of our faculties in particular has won the recognition of the global university environment. This is a great moment for The UWI”.

“The UWI Achieves Perfect Score in Times Higher Education Impact Rankings”

The University of the West Indies (The UWI) has garnered acclaim by achieving a flawless score in the latest Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings. This achievement is attributed to The UWI’s steadfast commitment to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which has bolstered its academic standing and global research prominence.

A press release highlighted The UWI’s decade-long strategy of establishing collaborative global centres and initiatives with renowned universities, focusing on sustainable development advocacy and outcomes. Particularly noteworthy is The UWI’s perfect score of 100% in THE’s metrics evaluating its contributions to SDG 17: Partnership for the Goals.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Hilary Beckles expressed pride in THE’s recognition, stating, “Our vision for The UWI necessitates multifaceted strategies, and we are immensely proud that the dedication of our faculties has earned accolades within the global university community. This marks a significant achievement for The UWI.”

THE’s Impact Rankings commend universities excelling across various SDGs, assessing their research, outreach, stewardship, and teaching efforts.

The UWI received high scores in collaborations and health services (SDG 3), gender equality (SDG 5), environmental education (SDG 13), and partnerships for goals (SDG 17).

This marks The UWI’s fifth consecutive year participating in these esteemed global rankings.

While The UWI has consistently ranked among the world’s top universities by THE, “recognition in this niche area of SDG impact is significant as it acknowledges the intentional generation and dissemination of knowledge to support various UN goals as part of The UWI’s strategic plan,” the release stated.