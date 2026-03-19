UWI global campus SVG to host seminar on the Arts

The UWI Global Campus St. Vincent and the Grenadines to Host Seminar on the Arts as a Sustainable Creative Career

The value and advantages of a vibrant Art industry will be the focus, when The University of the West Indies (UWI) Global Campus St. Vincent and the Grenadines host a seminar under the theme, “Art Rooted in Community: Building Sustainable Creative Careers.”

The event will take place on Tuesday, March 24, 2026 from 2:00 p.m. at the campus, and will take the form of a “talk” by esteemed Professor Alison Ragguette.

This event addresses what emerging and established artists need to know right now to build sustainable careers in today’s art world. Professor Ragguette will cover how to navigate current market demands, develop professional practices, build networks, and create work that resonates with communities while maintaining your artistic vision.

The educator, who has been a professional artist for over two decades, has created pottery, sculpture, and large-scale ceramic murals for public and private spaces.

Professor Ragguette has exhibited at venues including Durden and Ray (Los Angeles), the Architecture and Design Museum (Los Angeles), The Contemporary (Austin), and international venues including the Galleria De Los Oficios (Santiago de Cuba), Shanghai University Art Gallery (China), and Harbourfront Centre (Toronto).

Currently a Professor of Art and Graduate Studies Coordinator at California State University, San Bernardino, she is also the Interim Co-Director of the Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum of Art.

Educated at Goldsmiths’ University of London (England), Professor Ragguette received her Bachelor of Fine Arts from Concordia University (Montreal), and Masters in Fine Arts from the California College of the Arts (San Francisco).

Those in attendance at The UWI Global Campus SVG, will also get the opportunity to learn how to navigate the current market demands, build networks and develop professional practices.

As a regular visitor to this country, Professor Ragguette emphasizes working collaboratively with local artists and communities, learning from traditional knowledge, and amplifying local voices.

This event is free and open to the general public.