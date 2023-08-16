UWI, Oscar Allen Emancipation Lecture to be held on August 17th

The University of the West Indies Global Campus, in collaboration with ‘the Friends of Oscar Allen’ and Diamonites, will host the ‘Oscar Allen Emancipation Memorial Lecture’ on Thursday, August 17th, at the University of the West Indies Global Campus at 6:30 p.m.

Dr. Michael Garrey Dennie, Professor of History at St. Mary’s College, Maryland, and one of the three Vincentians writing a multi-volume on St. Vincent and the Grenadines, will deliver the lecture on the theme “Emancipation Still Comin”.

The lecture honours the legacy of Oscar Allen for his contribution to socio-political, cultural, and religious life in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the region.

It is part of the Global Campus’ mandate to celebrate and recognize the outstanding contributions made by Vincentians at home and abroad.

The Global Campus and ‘Friends of Oscar Allen’ invite the public to this lecture.