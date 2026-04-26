UWI recognizes Gonsalves’ six decades of Caribbean service

The UWI Celebrates Dr the Hon. Ralph E. Gonsalves

In a November 2025 reflection, UWI Emeritus Professor and Jamaica Chapter Principal Director of Transparency International, Trevor Munroe, praised Dr the Hon Ralph Gonsalves as a transformational statesman, saying, “geniuses like Gonsalves come only once in a lifetime.”

Munroe highlighted Gonsalves’ visionary support for higher education and its impact on national development, noting that he pulled St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) from being the third-poorest CARICOM country to 76 on the human development index. With SVG now only 0.11 points from top-tier developing countries, and positioned just behind Iran, the country is on a trajectory toward first-world status by 2040, with a goal of one university graduate per household by 2030. Munroe credited Gonsalves for remarkable developmental progress and for asserting sovereignty through measured advancement.

The University of the West Indies (The UWI) announces a historic honour in celebration of this respected Caribbean leader, scholar, and alumnus. This decision was confirmed at a special meeting of the University Council on April 17, 2026, and commends Dr Gonsalves’ six decades of service, scholarship, and leadership across the region.

To appreciate the significance of this honour, it helps to look back at Dr Gonsalves’ journey with The UWI, which began as an undergraduate student leader. Serving as President of the Guild of Students, he played a key role in historic campaigns, including the call to reverse the regional governments’ stance on scholar Walter Rodney. He graduated with distinction in Economics in 1969, then pursued advanced studies in East Africa and Manchester, earning his PhD before returning to The UWI as a lecturer in Political Science. He taught at both Mona and Cave Hill campuses, shaping generations of Caribbean thinkers. His most enduring impact, however, has been in politics. As Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, he served five consecutive terms—the longest in Caribbean history—before continuing as Opposition Leader after 2025.

This latest recognition continues a tradition by the regional university of honouring alumni who have shaped Caribbean development. Tributes to past honourees, including PJ Patterson, Owen Arthur, Edward Seaga, Michael Manley, Bruce Golding, Portia Simpson-Miller, and Sir Erskine Sandiford, all reflect the university’s belief in higher education as a foundation for leadership and nation-building.

The honour for Dr Gonsalves, however, is unprecedented in both symbolism and practicality. When approached about the University’s intention, he humbly requested that no building or centre be named after him. So instead, The UWI has chosen to dedicate a research scope specifically to development, sovereignty and education in his honour.

Building on this unique tribute, a Centre for Public Policy and Governance at Cave Hill Campus will conduct research in the areas of Dr Gonsalves’ long academic interest, such as regional integration, decolonisation and sovereignty.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Hilary Beckles praised Dr Gonsalves’ fearless leadership, commitment to Caribbean sovereignty, and lifelong support for higher education. “It is only appropriate that we honour him in this way, befitting him, and having this defined intellectual discourse in development and sovereignty aligned with Dr Gonsalves at The UWI.”