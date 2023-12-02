UWI SRC addresses recent earthquakes in the East Caribbean

The Lesser Antilles arc is a subduction zone setting that experiences thousands of earthquakes on an annual basis. While most of these events are not felt, moderate to significant sized events may impact the region at anytime.

Many of the events occurring overnight have been located in the northeastern section of the arc, in the area known to have generated our largest earthquake, on 08 February, 1843.

In recent days and months, several areas, from Barbados to far north-east of the arc, have generated moderate to strong earthquakes. Sometimes, such activity signals an even more significant magnitude earthquake, in the short term.

Larger earthquakes are also a normal part of the earthquake cycle. At this time, however, the science is unable to predict exactly where and when such events would occur. To mitigate the impact, we should always have our preparedness measures in place.

It is important to remember that the effects of large magnitude earthquakes can extend over wide areas. We should all, therefore, ensure that we are prepare plan and practice, individually, nationally and regionally.

Source : UWISRC