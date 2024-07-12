UWI-SRC issues update on ‘Boiling Lake’ Dominica

Forestry officials visited the Boling Lake, Dominica and recorded this video on July 11th, 2024. The lake is slowly refilling and the water temperature have ranged between 70° and 80° Celsius.

The lake will be continuously monitored using the cameras at the location and any changes will be communicated.

The observed changes at the Boiling Lake are not currently considered to be an increase in volcanic activity in the area.

Caution should be exercised when visiting the area during such periods. During these episodes, harmful gases such as carbon dioxide, can be released. Also, steam explosions may occur since underlying vents that supply water to the lake which may have become blocked are cleared without warning.

The UWI-SRC and the ODM – Office of Disaster Management, Dominica and Forestry Division continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates accordingly.