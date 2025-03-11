UWI St. Augustine: A Hub for Regional Resilience, Sustainable Development

From pioneering green technologies and scaling up businesses to expanding access to education in underserved areas, The University of the West Indies (The UWI) St. Augustine Campus is making strides towards a sustainable and innovative future. On Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at 10:00 am the St. Augustine Campus Council Meeting will take place under the theme “UWI Made: Leveraging Strengths for Growth and Sustainability”.

As the highest governing body at the Campus level, the Campus Council reviews the performance, strategic direction and financial management of The UWI St. Augustine for the 2023-2024 academic year. In her presentation, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Campus Principal Professor Rose-Marie Belle Antoine will offer an in-depth analysis of the Campus’s progress, obstacles and potential in the current higher education environment. This year’s meeting will be chaired by newly appointed Chair, Mr. Robert Riley.

The open session of the meeting will be broadcast live on UWItv, allowing students, faculty, alumni, and the wider public to follow key discussions. The session will conclude with a Q&A, providing the media and the public the opportunity to engage directly with Campus leadership.

The meeting will highlight the campus’s role in regional resilience through research, innovation and industry partnerships, as well as its commitment to financial sustainability, exploring entrepreneurial growth, revenue-generating ventures and strategic funding approaches. Updates will be provided on student and campus development, including scholarships, infrastructure upgrades and student support initiatives. A key focus will be the upcoming launch of the Global School of Medicine, set to become a major revenue-generating hub, training future healthcare professionals across the Caribbean and beyond.

Professor Antoine, will also highlight several key achievements in the campus’s progression:

• Innovation & Entrepreneurship

• Campus Leadership

• Advancing the Green Agenda

• Industry & Community Engagement

• Alumni Giving & Institutional Advancement

• Stakeholder Engagement & Campus Development

• Enhancing the Student Experience

• Global School of Medicine & International Expansion

• Teaching and Learning

• Outreach Activities