UWI to establish School of Medicine in Guyana

UWI School of Medicine on cards for Guyana

Discussions are underway to bring the University of the West Indies’ (UWI) School of Medicine to Guyana, President Irfaan Ali announced on Sunday.

The school will be located in East Berbice-Corentyne, in Region Six.

Ali made the disclosure while addressing the commissioning ceremony of the Pathology Lab at Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, three weeks after the groundbreaking for the New Amsterdam Hospital which he said would have a building to facilitate classes.

“When we launched the New Amsterdam Hospital, we said that in that facility we negotiated a building for teaching services, and that message went out regionally and globally. Today, I’m pleased to inform you that the University of the West Indies School of Medicine has now approached us to be part of this vision in bringing their campus to Guyana and negotiations and discussions would have commenced,” President Ali said.

“Importantly, in the negotiations, we are now working on ensuring that the rates are the same as local students in Trinidad and Tobago so there will be equity and quality matched together.”

Acknowledging that the University of Guyana has its own School of Medicine, Ali remarked that “competition is a part of life and a necessity in improving quality”.

There is no timeline yet for the opening of the UWI School of Medicine in Guyana.

Source : CMC