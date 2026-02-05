UWIGC SVG Celebrates 173 Graduates

173 Students Complete Short Courses at The UWI Global Campus St. Vincent & the Grenadines

St. Vincent. Tuesday, February 3, 2026 — under the theme, “Education is a Lifelong Investment” 173 students who successfully completed the Continuing & Professional Education (CPE) short courses, received their certificates from The University of the West Indies Global Campus St. Vincent and the Grenadines (UWIGC SVG).

The recognition ceremony for Semester 1 of the 2025/2026 academic year took place at the campus hall on Saturday, January 31, 2026, with Marketing and Communications Manager of the General Employees’ Co-operative Credit Union Limited (GECCU), Danny-Lee Francis as the featured speaker.

In her inspirational message, Francis congratulated the students and described her mother as a source of motivation. She also emphasised the importance of not squandering opportunities to gain knowledge for the changing times.

She opined, “In this era of rapid technological advancement and global connectivity, what is learned today may need updating or re-imagined tomorrow. The value of education is far beyond just earning this certificate, it becomes a foundation for adaptability and continued relevance.”

The Marketing and Communications Manager urged persons to “think of education not as an expense, but as an investment that appreciates” unlike material possessions that can be lost or stolen.

Francies remarked, “Each course you complete, each skill you acquire enriches your understanding and opens doors that were previously closed. It can lead to new career paths, deeper relationships and a more fulfilled life. Just as a wise investor diversifies their portfolio, you should diversify your learning experiences as well.”

Head-of-Site of The UWI Global Campus St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Dr. Noel-MacBarnett expressed elation over the success of the recipients and encouraged them to utilise their skills to create a positive impact.”

She stated that The UWI was fulfilling its mandate to empower people through its professional development and online programmes. She also credited the tutors for their commitment as well as newly appointed Programmes Officer Jimisha Roberts-Daniel, for her commendable efforts at expanding course offerings and improving student support.

In conclusion, Dr. Noel-MacBarnett again congratulated the 173 successful students, two of whom were members of staff.

She lauded, “The ceremony was more than just a presentation of certificates, it is a formal acknowledgment of the commitment and dedication of our CPE students to personal and professional growth. It is also your acknowledgement of your resilience, discipline and your ability to balance work, study and family life.”

The students did short courses in Social Media Marketing, Project Management, Introduction to Quick Books, Computer Applications for the Office, Financial Planning for Small Business, Media Relations and Social Networking, Financial Management Essential, Occuapational Health & Safety, Procurement Management, Search Engine Marketing and Managing the 21st Century Human Capital Asset.

New courses offered this semester included Grant Proposal Writing, Information Technology Security Management, Protocol & Soft Diplomacy Skills, Business Information Technology and Brand Management.