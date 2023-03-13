UWP urges COVID zones be reinstated to tackle St Lucia’s crime wave

Leonard “Spider” Montoute, who is in charge of public relations for the opposition United Workers Party, said on Saturday what the party thought about the recent gun violence in Vieux Fort.

We need a response that has never been done before to match the level of chaos right now. We’re past the point of just talking about it. We need to take immediate and firm action to stop the threat of this random violence leading to a rising number of deaths.

One idea was to divide the country into zones, like we did during COVID when we talked about 758, 759, etc. Even though I don’t like restrictions, there are times when they are necessary, like when there are emergencies or crises. To regain control of our communities, we should think about putting up stitching post curfews. In any case, gangsters have already put an unofficial curfew and other restrictions on us because they have taken over our communities and our lives.

This, like COVID, needs to be seen as a threat to not only our lives but also our way of life as a country. Our economy depends a lot on tourism, so we need to pay attention. Let’s not wait until the US or UK sends warnings to their citizens, and let’s not wait until his brand of brazen criminal violence and gangsterism spreads to our towns and cities outside of Vieux Fort.

The MP for Vieux Fort South, Dr. Kenny Anthony, has said that “the current approaches just don’t work and don’t get results.” Now, the government needs to get ideas and plans from all law-abiding patriots who are willing to help. Again, the United Workers Party is ready to talk about plans and ideas that can help.

Keep in mind that there are only two sides to this national, social, security, and economic threat: the criminals and the rest of the country, who are peaceful law-abiding citizens. Those who didn’t know before should have figured it out after what happened on Independence Day, and if they still didn’t, what is happening now should make it clear.

Source : Loop News