The appeal of the High Court decision regarding the vaccine requirement has been postponed, and a new date has not yet been disclosed.

The court, which was conducting proceedings remotely, issued an apologies for the delay in hearing the case scheduled for yesterday, February 1, 2024.

The reason given was that one of the judges on the panel, who was supposed to hear and decide the case, was unavailable at that particular moment.

Hence, the issue is being postponed to a future date that has not yet been determined.

The government of this nation filed an appeal following a decision made by High Court Judge Esco Henry on March 13, 2023, which favoured public personnel. These individuals contended that they were subjected to unjust treatment by the government when they were terminated for refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.